India-US talks: Chouhan says govt will adjust duties to ban apple imports

Amid the ongoing India-US trade talks, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the Narendra Modi government will adjust duties to make imported apples more expensive and encourage domestic demand.

He was addressing a group of students, farmers, and scientists in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Jammu and Kashmir is a hub for apple trade in India, and together with neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, accounts for almost 97 per cent of the approximately 2.4–2.5 million tonnes of apples grown domestically.

The United States, in the ongoing bilateral trade talks with India, has been pressing for greater access to the domestic market for its agricultural produce, with apples being one of the items.

India currently imposes around 50 per cent duty on apples imported from the US, a rate that was even higher just a few years ago. The US seeks a reduction in duties to facilitate easier access to the Indian market. ALSO READ: Marico delivers a strong Q1 FY26 on volume growth and price hikes “Why should we bring fruits from abroad? We can make Jammu and Kashmir a horticulture hub of India,” Chouhan said during his address. He further added that instructions have been issued to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to conduct more research aimed at improving the yield of apples grown in India.