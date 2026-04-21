Has India's farm output finally become less dependent on the monsoon?

“India's southwest monsoon forecast stands at 92 per cent of the long period average, with a developing El Niño likely to suppress rainfall through the season. This is not a new threat. Between 2001 and 2020, India saw seven El Niño years — with droughts in 2003, 2005, 2009-10, and 2015-16 — impacting kharif output by anywhere between 3 per cent and 16 per cent. And yet, the sector has consistently recovered. That recovery, each time, is evidence of structural resilience — even if still uneven," said Amith Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of StarAgri, one of India’s leading integrated agri-tech solutions groups. "What's changed is the depth of tools we now have. The 'Per Drop More Crop' initiative covers over 95 lakh hectares, with Rs 21,968 crore released to states in FY25 for micro-irrigation. PMFBY has paid out Rs 1.83 trillion in insurance claims since 2016, with non-loanee farmer participation rising steadily. One hundred and nine climate-resilient, bio-fortified crop varieties were also released in 2024, investments that will outlast any single deficient season."