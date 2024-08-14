Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / I-Day: Govt invites over 1,000 farmers, their spouses for special prog

I-Day: Govt invites over 1,000 farmers, their spouses for special prog

The invitees, beneficiaries of central schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and PM Fasal Bima Yojana, will interact with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

agriculture, farmers, crops, farming
On the occasion, Chouhan is set to launch the National Pest Surveillance System. | Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has invited more than 1,000 farmers and their spouses to the National Capital for a special two-day programme coinciding with the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

The invitees, beneficiaries of central schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and PM Fasal Bima Yojana, will interact with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at PUSA's Subramaniam Hall on August 15.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ministers of State Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary will also be present.

On the occasion, Chouhan is set to launch the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS), a digital initiative leveraging AI and machine learning to provide timely pest management advisories.

The system, comprising a mobile app and web portal, aims to reduce crop losses and boost productivity through real-time data and advanced analytics.

"NPSS will empower farmers with actionable insights, helping them make informed decisions to protect their crops," the ministry said in a statement.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Oppn leaders protest on Parliament premises, seek crop MSP for farmers

Premium

Draft policy proposes easier lending, new mandis for FPOs; Is it enough?

Farmers pay Rs 32,440 cr premium; claims worth over Rs 1.64 trn cleared

UPA govt refused to provide 50% profit on cost to farmers: Agri minister

'Trust deficit between govt, farmers': SC proposes panel for talks

Topics :Independence DayfarmersPest controlShivraj Singh Chouhan

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story