Late monsoon rains threaten kharif crop yields despite higher acreage

Normal acreage is the average area covered in the last five years

Kharif
Aastha Gudwani, chief economist at Barclays India, said in a report that the excess rains had led to flooding across the northwest region, causing damage to crops and livelihoods.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:03 AM IST
The area covered under kharif crops crossed the normal acreage during the week ended September 5, but the late surge in monsoon rains, particularly in the northern, western, and central parts of the country, could affect yields. Normal acreage refers to the average area sown over the past five years.
 
Aastha Gudwani, chief economist at Barclays India, said in a report that the  excess rains had led to flooding across the northwest region, causing damage to crops and livelihoods.
 
 “Sowing is complete for the kharif season, but excess rains in the northwest and central regions could pose risks of crop damage, particularly for rice and pulses. Reservoir levels are at multi-year highs,” the report said.
 
So far, the monsoon has been 9 per cent above the long-period average across India (from June 2 to September 8). Rainfall in Punjab has been 55 per cent above normal, while Haryana has received 48 per cent excess rain, Delhi 51 per cent, and Himachal Pradesh  48 per cent. 
 

Topics :Kharifrainssowingagriculture economy

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

