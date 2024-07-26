Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kharif sowing up nearly 3% at 81.18 mn hectare till July 26, shows data

Kharif sowing of all crops is over in almost 74 per cent of the normal area, which is the average area covered in the last five years

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:35 PM IST
The area under kharif crops as of July 26, 2024, rose by almost 2.29 per cent year-on-year to 81.18 million hectares, according to data released by the agriculture ministry.

Kharif sowing of all crops is over in almost 74 per cent of the normal area, which is the average area covered in the last five years.

As the Southwest monsoon continues to be vigorous over most parts of West and South India during the week, experts hope the sowing of pulses and oilseeds will be completed soon.

The Southwest monsoon till the week ended July 26 was almost 3 per cent more than normal, largely due to copious showers in South and Central India.

Going forward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its last forecast said that a depression over North-West India, the first for the season, is expected to build up over the region next week which would bring good rain.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

