MP CM Yadav announces credit cards, financial aid for cow keepers

Along with the people growing crops, credit cards will also be made available to those rearing cows and their progeny to enable them to manage expenses on their care

He said that people found guilty of slaughtering cows in MP will get seven years of imprisonment. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government will provide credit cards to those rearing cows and their progeny, similar to those available to farmers, to help manage the upkeep of cattle, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Saturday.

Along with the people growing crops, credit cards will also be made available to those rearing cows and their progeny to enable them to manage expenses on their care, Yadav said during the state-level Govardhan Puja' ceremony at Ravindra Bhawan here.

He said that people who care for more than 10 cows will be given special financial aid, adding that the state government will invest and make arrangements for rearing 5,000 to 10,000 cows under the limits of municipal Corporations.

He said that people found guilty of slaughtering cows in MP will get seven years of imprisonment.

Earlier, he took part in the Govardhan Puja at his official house.

Later in Gwalior, where he attended two such events, Yadav said the state would protect the cow and its offspring.

Ministers and MLAs across the state also participated in Govardhan Puja.

Before holding this function at the state level, the BJP government in MP had organised Shastra Puja' (worshipping of weapons) on Dussehra in a similar manner, with the CM, his ministers and MLAs across the state joining in.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

