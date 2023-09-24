My non-privileged background paved the way for who I am today: Swati Nayak

Dr. Swati Nayak, Scientist and South Asia Lead for Seed System and Product Management at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), has been named the 2023 recipient of the Norman E. Borlaug Award for Field Research and Application, endowed by the Rockefeller Foundation.

Given to scientists below 40 years working in the field, Swati (she is only the third Indian scientist to receive this award) has been recognised for her innovative approach in engaging with smallholder farmers in rice seed systems.



In 2021, through Nayak's efforts, women-led seed enterprises were able to produce, distribute and sell approximately 8.5 metric tonnes of quality seeds, of which more than 40 per cent have been women farmers.

In an interview, Swati details how her life's journey has been so far and what all shaped her outlook. Edited excerpts:



You have been awarded the prestigious Borlaug Field Award 2023 by the World Food Prize and endowed by the Rockefeller Foundation. Tell us something about your journey so far?

It is incredible recognition for me to be in the league of past recipients.



All my life, I have mostly worked in farm and rural livelihood sectors with direct engagement with men and women farmers.

My academic background, professional training, and personal commitment helped me understand the farm and farmers very well, especially in rice and rice-based food systems.



As I understand, you studied and completed your schooling in a non-metro set-up. What kind of challenges did you face while undertaking this journey?

Yes, I was born and completed my schooling in a small town called Nimapada in Odisha, which is approximately 40 km from Bhubaneswar.



During that time, I did not have the privilege of modern infrastructure in the schools we had there.

English-medium schools were also not available in such locations.



So when I made the transition to higher education and shifted to Bhubaneswar for my 11th and 12th in a very well-known college called BJB College, I remember I had to basically re-learn the entire technical terminology for every subject, from Odia to English.

I graduated from the College of Agriculture, Hyderabad (PJTSAU, earlier known as ANGRAU).



From there, I continued my passion for being with the rural community and studied in IRMA, Gujarat.

This was not easy, as you need to survive under harsh and minimalistic conditions, but I am thankful for all those years for who I am as a person today, or even as a professional.



So those days of not being from a privileged background paved the way for what I am today!

You have also worked in a rural setting for several years. How did that shape your understanding of the problems that farmers face today, particularly those who own small tracts of land?



My whole professional life so far, I have spent mostly in rural settings and dealt with several farm problems.

My first job was in the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (Itda), Seethampeta in Srikakulam district (Nayak was supervising Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and other rural development programmes there).



So whatever I had done so far is nothing compared to this phase of my life where I lived in an area full of forest, rugged terrain with minimal infrastructure and facilities, and that too alone, away from family and friends.

I was sceptical from the first day itself as to whether I could survive alone in this job and if I had made the right decision.



But I immersed myself in the tribal community and, with the help of some amazing staff, became a part of the little change I could bring about there.

Then, as a natural progression from there, I got a chance to work in an esteemed science-based organisation like IRRI, where I used those principles and learnings to make sure that the technology and innovations reach the community or farmers who need them.



You have, as I understand, conducted some 10,000 field trials for 500-odd rice varieties resilient to various climatic conditions. How many of them are being actively used by farmers now and in which areas of the country?

Eastern India, and also in Bangladesh (as I work extensively in South Asia), are some major rice-producing belts and the smallholder systems are predominantly rain-fed.



In India, we have conducted trials on several location-appropriate varieties in states like Odisha, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Those field-based trials were carried out to demonstrate the worth of new varieties and trigger their adoption.



Our study strongly indicates that 70 per cent of farmers who were part of this programme adopted best-fit paddy varieties and are reaping benefits from those varieties.

While we were conducting the trials, we took blind-fold nominations from various breeding institutions in the country, and only the best of the best varieties were offered to farmers for scaling.



By now, we have scaled around 20 promising varieties that emerged from our trials.

Climate change has emerged as a major problem in rice cultivation, and every year we are seeing this taking on a new dimension. How do the varieties developed by you, or those on which you have worked, address these concerns?



That's a priority area at IRRI.

IRRI, in association with national partners in Asia (notably with ICAR in India, BRRI and BINA in Bangladesh, NARC in Nepal), has successfully bred varieties that can tolerate submergence, spells of drought, and both with minimal yield loss.



There is a variety called Sahbhagi Dhan, developed jointly by IRRI and ICAR, which is ideal for drought-prone upland areas.

The sub-1 gene, discovered by IRRI, was injected into several conventional varieties to make them flood-tolerant.



Swarna sub-1—now a very popular variety in eastern India—is a perfect example.

In coastal areas, the varieties developed can cope with salinity, caused by seawater intrusion.