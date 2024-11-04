No shortage of DAP in Haryana, don't panic: CM Saini assures farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured the farmers on Monday that there is no shortage of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertilizer, saying that there was a "narrative" built on its shortage.

"There is no shortage of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate). I had a meeting with officials yesterday as well. A narrative was built that there is a shortage of DAP...There is no shortage of urea," he told reporters.

Assuring the farmers that everything will be provided to them, he added, "I would like to tell farmers of Haryana that there is no need to panic, everything will be provided to you. In Punjab, they believe in deteriorating the system even more, rather than improving it. We have been done good work over stubble management. Last year, Supreme Court appreciated Haryana's stubble management. It is a matter of pride for us."

Regarding the DAP availability in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with union minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda on October 27 to highlight the need for DAP supplies in the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted Punjab's need for DAP supplies during this critical time. Following this, JP Nadda assured him of the centre's commitment and ensuring sufficient supplies of DAP for Punjab.

Besides Mann, the meeting was also attended by the Secretary (Fertilizers), Chief Secretary of Punjab, and Additional Chief Secretary (Punjab).

Union Minister Nadda assured the Punjab delegation that the Department of Fertilizers is taking every possible step to ensure sufficient supplies reach the state without delay. He emphasized that all necessary arrangements have been made to guarantee the uninterrupted availability of DAP to Punjab's farmers.

JP Nadda further underscored that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government remains 'deeply committed' to supporting farmers across the nation.

"Ensuring farmers' satisfaction is a top priority, and all efforts are focused on delivering timely fertilizer supplies. The Department of Fertilizers is actively coordinating with fertilizer companies to fulfil the requirements of Punjab as specified by the state government," he said.