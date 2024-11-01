Haryana stubble burning persists, farm leader cites farmers' compulsion

Stubble burning continues in Haryana, with an incident being reported in a field in Farwai Kalan village of Sirsa, Haryana.

On Thursday, as the stubble burning continued in the region, a farm leader Lakhwinder Aulakh requested the government to provide good facilities and equipment to the farmers, as it has become a "compulsion of farmers" to burn stubble.

"It is the compulsion of the farmer to burn the stubble. The small farmers, who only have 1 acre, 2 acres, 5 acres, they do not have the required machines, their tractors are smaller. Also, even more of a problem the farmers have to wait for 5-7 days to sell the paddy in the mandis, if one wants to get DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) then even their family is standing on a line to get it for long periods," the farm leader said.

On October 26, farmers also protested against police action taken on farmers due to stubble burning, starting a "chakka jam," and also demanding assured paddy procurement.

On the same day, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda, met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the availability of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertilizer for Punjab's ongoing agricultural season.

The Chief Minister highlighted Punjab's need for DAP supplies during this critical time. Following this, JP Nadda assured him of the centre's commitment and ensuring sufficient supplies of DAP for Punjab.

Besides Mann, the meeting was also attended by the Secretary (Fertilizers), Chief Secretary of Punjab, and Additional Chief Secretary (Punjab).

CM Mann said that it is understandable that as 70 per cent of DAP is imported from other countries so due to the Ukraine conflict and other international reasons there is a shortage of DAP. He, however, also added that the need for DAP in the state is mainly till November 15, so the central government should accord priority to allot DAP to the state in comparison to other states that need it later.