Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rajasthan govt plans to begin Rabi crop purchase at MSP next month

Rajasthan govt plans to begin Rabi crop purchase at MSP next month

"Preparations have already started for the purchase of mustard and gram at the support price for the Rabi season 2025-26," a cooperative department official said

wheat msp agriculture
Representative Picture
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 10:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rajasthan government will begin purchase of mustard and gram at minimum support price (MSP)  for this Rabi season (2025-26) from April 10.
 
“Preparations have already started for the purchase of mustard and gram at the support price for the Rabi season 2025-26,” a cooperative department official said.
 
The state will purchase 1.38 million tonnes (mt) of mustard and 0.63 mt of gram based on biometric authentication, in line with the targets set by the Central government, the official stated. 
 
Data from Rajasthan Agriculture Department showed that mustard was sown in over 3.38 million hectares this year and the production is estimated to be over 5.5 mt.
 
Rajasthan contributes nearly 45 per cent to 49 per cent in the country’s mustard production.
 
Last year, mustard was sown in over 3.9 million hectares in the state and the yield was over 6.2 mt. This year, gram was sown in over 2.0 million hectares and the production is estimated to be around 2.5 mt.

Also Read

Investment summit MoUs of Rs 2.25 trn in groundbreaking, implementation

Premium

Rajasthan govt's metro train network expansion to be put on track

Rajasthan man strangled to death for refusing Holi colours; three booked

Premium

Rajasthan plans new initiatives to further boost tourism in the state

Concept of 'concert tourism' can boost growth: Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari

 
According to estimates by the agriculture department, Rajasthan’s wheat production this year may remain the same as last year, while barley and gram may see a rise. Mustard output may decline in comparison to last year.
 
“Traders have not yet estimated mustard production, but due to less sowing, the production this year may be less than the last year,” said Anil Chatar, a Jaipur-based mustard trader.
 
commodity markets across the state have begun to see arrivals of new mustard in large quantities, Chattar stated. According to him 13-15 lakh bags of new mustard are arriving across the country and around 7.50-8.00 lakh bags of 80 kgs each in Rajasthan every day. He said that instead of lower production the quality of new mustard is quite better and there is only 2 to 3 per cent moisture in mustard, while the oil percentage ranges from 40 per cent to 43 per cent.
 
“This year the state’s gram production can rise between 20 per cent and 25 per cent in comparison to last Rabi season,” said gram trader Shyam Natani. “Due to good monsoon and favourable weather during the crop season, and winter rains from time to time, we expect a good rise in gram production,” he added.
 
This year barley has been sown in over 0.3 million hectares and the production is estimated to be over 1.4 mt.
 
Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to the state’s GDP. The state government plans to increase it by launching new agri-related schemes.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges quick transfer of farm tech from labs to fields

Women constitute 64.4% of India's agricultural workforce: Report

India to start new sugar season with sufficient stocks, says Isma

Farmer leaders detained as Centre fixes next round for talks on May 4

Farmer leaders detained as Centre fixes next round for talks on May 4

Topics :Rajasthan governmentRabi cropMSP

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story