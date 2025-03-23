Rajasthan govt plans to begin Rabi crop purchase at MSP next month

The Rajasthan government will begin purchase of mustard and gram at minimum support price (MSP) for this Rabi season (2025-26) from April 10.

“Preparations have already started for the purchase of mustard and gram at the support price for the Rabi season 2025-26,” a cooperative department official said.

The state will purchase 1.38 million tonnes (mt) of mustard and 0.63 mt of gram based on biometric authentication, in line with the targets set by the Central government, the official stated.

Data from Rajasthan Agriculture Department showed that mustard was sown in over 3.38 million hectares this year and the production is estimated to be over 5.5 mt.

Rajasthan contributes nearly 45 per cent to 49 per cent in the country’s mustard production.

Last year, mustard was sown in over 3.9 million hectares in the state and the yield was over 6.2 mt. This year, gram was sown in over 2.0 million hectares and the production is estimated to be around 2.5 mt.

According to estimates by the agriculture department, Rajasthan’s wheat production this year may remain the same as last year, while barley and gram may see a rise. Mustard output may decline in comparison to last year.

“Traders have not yet estimated mustard production, but due to less sowing, the production this year may be less than the last year,” said Anil Chatar, a Jaipur-based mustard trader.

commodity markets across the state have begun to see arrivals of new mustard in large quantities, Chattar stated. According to him 13-15 lakh bags of new mustard are arriving across the country and around 7.50-8.00 lakh bags of 80 kgs each in Rajasthan every day. He said that instead of lower production the quality of new mustard is quite better and there is only 2 to 3 per cent moisture in mustard, while the oil percentage ranges from 40 per cent to 43 per cent.

“This year the state’s gram production can rise between 20 per cent and 25 per cent in comparison to last Rabi season,” said gram trader Shyam Natani. “Due to good monsoon and favourable weather during the crop season, and winter rains from time to time, we expect a good rise in gram production,” he added.

This year barley has been sown in over 0.3 million hectares and the production is estimated to be over 1.4 mt.

Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to the state’s GDP. The state government plans to increase it by launching new agri-related schemes.