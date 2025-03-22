Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges quick transfer of farm tech from labs to fields

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday emphasised the need for faster transfer of farm technologies from laboratories to the fields to benefit farmers.

Addressing the Indian Agricultural Research Institute's (IARI) 63rd convocation, Chouhan stressed the adoption of agricultural machinery, smart farming and advanced digital technologies to address global challenges.

"Research will have to be further strengthened to make India a leader in the agricultural sector," he said, noting that innovations are particularly necessary to increase income for the country's numerous small and marginal farmers.

India's agricultural growth rate currently stands at 5 per cent, which Chouhan attributed to the combined efforts of IARI and farmers, resulting in abundant food reserves, according to an official statement.

The minister stressed the need for sustainable agriculture, climate-resilient farming, and organic and natural farming practices.

He urged students to address agricultural challenges through research, innovation, entrepreneurship and startups.

Ministers of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary and Ramnath Thakur, Union Agriculture Secretary and ICAR Director General Devesh Chaturvedi, and IARI Director Srinivas Rao also attended the event.