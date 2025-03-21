Home / Industry / Agriculture / Women constitute 64.4% of India's agricultural workforce: Report

Women constitute 64.4% of India's agricultural workforce: Report

The report highlights that women account for 30-40 per cent of the total enrolment in agricultural studies but very few enter formal employment

Kharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing
Representational image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Women constitute 64.4 per cent of India's agricultural workforce but only 6-10 per cent are employed in top agri and agri-related companies, according to a new report released on Friday.

The report "Women in Agribusiness Opportunities and Challenges" was launched by Godrej Agrovet Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) and Godrej DEI Lab at its second Women in Agriculture Summit.

"At Godrej Agrovet, we believe the future of agribusiness lies in empowering women through education, workplace inclusivity, and leadership development," Godrej Agrovet Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav said in a statement.

"Last year, we pledged to support 100,000 women across the agri value chain, and I'm proud to share that we've positively impacted 20,000 women in just one year," he added.

The report highlights that women account for 30-40 per cent of the total enrolment in agricultural studies but very few enter formal employment.

Vidya Vemireddy, Faculty Member, IIMA, said, "The agricultural landscape in India presents us with a striking paradox: women constitute a significant portion of the agricultural workforce and educational cohorts, yet a major proportion of the graduates do not enter the formal employment structures."  The report provides a roadmap to bridge gender disparities, calling for equitable resource access, gender-responsive training, and inclusive workplace reforms.

Also Read

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to be implemented after Budget: Delhi BJP chief

Premium

Financial services adoption increases with more women participation

Amazon partners with Youth4Jobs to empower women sellers with disabilities

Premium

Women's access to finance: An incomplete story of gender gap in labour mkt

Italian govt okays draft law to tackle homicides, violence against women

At the summit, Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, and Balram Singh Yadav announced the launch of the Godrej Agrovet Women in Agriculture Scholarship for five students pursuing agricultural studies.

Mallika Mutreja, Head Human Resources, Godrej Agrovet, said the company has increased women's representation from 8 per cent to 12 per cent in FY25 and is committed to reaching 32 per cent by FY28.

The summit featured panel discussions on "Breaking Barriers for Women in Agriculture" and "Boardroom to Breakthroughs: Women in Leadership" with participation from industry leaders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India to start new sugar season with sufficient stocks, says Isma

Farmer leaders detained as Centre fixes next round for talks on May 4

Farmer leaders detained as Centre fixes next round for talks on May 4

Haryana CM asks Centre for GST exemption on 10 agricultural implements

Premium

Six years on, has PM-Kisan lived up to its promise of farmer relief?

Topics :womenAgriculture

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story