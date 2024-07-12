Scindia launches NE-RACE portal, mobile app for farmers in northeast

Union Minister for the Development of the North East Region Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday launched the North East Region Agri Commodity E-Connect (NERACE) designed to benefit the farmers of the region and help position it as a hub of high-value horticultural products in the international market.

The NERACE app is intended to support agricultural and horticultural products such as spices, fruits, vegetables, pulses, cereals, and minor forest products.

Furthermore, the NE-RACE App is designed to promote Northeast as a reliable partner in the international agricultural value chain.

Taking it to a social media post on X, Scindia wrote, "Digital India for North-East farmers! Delighted to launch NE-RACE App - an online global platform for North East Farmers, which will play a pivotal role in positioning the Northeast as a hub of high-value horticultural products. It will make the farmers of the region not just the producers but also as a reliable partner in the international agri value chain."

Scindia also met the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and discussed future plans for making Meghalaya more prosperous towards growth. The discussion was focused towards creating Viksit Purvottar (developed Northeast), a vision under PM Modi's Vikshit Bharat resolution.

In a post on X, Union DoNER Minister wrote, "Today with CM Shri @SangmaConrad Ji held a productive meeting with officials of Meghalaya govt, @NEC_GoI And @MDoNER. Together we strategised on key areas of work and future plans. With a focus on "Technology, Environment and Tourism" we strive to strengthen regional connectivity, build robust infrastructure, maximise Meghalaya's competitive & comparative advantages and drive Meghalaya to a more prosperous era of growth. #ViksitPurvottar."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Minister Scindia held a review meeting and discussed the 100-day action plan of the Department of Posts.

Under his dynamic leadership and guidance, the Department of Posts aims to transform service delivery and enhance efficiency through key initiatives to benefit the nation and its citizens.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the Department of Posts will be organizing 5,000 Dak Chaupals across the country in 100 days.

"This initiative aims to bring essential government and citizen-centric services directly to rural areas, improving accessibility and convenience. Dak Chaupals will serve as vital links between rural residents and government functions, reducing barriers such as distance and accessibility," it added.

Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra Scheme is set to bolster rural exports by supporting small-scale exporters. This initiative provides essential services including documentation assistance, market information, bar-coded label printing, and paperless customs clearance.