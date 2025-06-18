“The new amendments to the Seed Act will improve traceability, bring uncertified seeds under regulation, increase the quantum of penalties, and be more farmer friendly,” Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

He said the amendments would be tabled in Parliament by the winter session at the latest.

Chouhan said that scientists at Krishi Vigyan Kendras will be required to visit farmers' fields three days a week.

“I myself will go to the field among farmers two days a week,” Chouhan said, adding that a similar directive had been issued to officials in the ministry. He said the Centre would also launch a mobile application to provide real-time weather updates to farmers under the Digital Farming Mission.