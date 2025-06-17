Home / Industry / Agriculture / Paddy sowing rises 13% to 4.53 lakh hectare till June 13: Govt data

Paddy sowing rises 13% to 4.53 lakh hectare till June 13: Govt data

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops (summer-sown) as on June 13, 2025, according to an official statement on Tuesday

paddy field
Total sowing area of all kharif crops has risen to 89.29 lakh hectare till June 13, 2025, as against 87.81 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paddy sowing so far this Kharif season is higher by 13 per cent at 4.53 lakh hectares, according to the government data.

Sowing of paddy stood at 4 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops (summer-sown) as on June 13, 2025, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The acreage of pulses has also increased to 3.07 lakh hectare from 2.6 lakh hectare.

Sowing of Shri Anna cum Coarse cereals remained flat at 5.89 lakh hectare so far this kharif season as against 5.9 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

In the non-foodgrains category, the acreage of oilseeds has risen to 2.05 lakh hectares so far from 1.5 lakh hectare in the same period last year.

Sugarcane sowing is also slightly higher so far at 55.07 lakh hectare against 54.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Area under cotton is marginally lower at 13.19 lakh hectare from 13.28 lakh hectare.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops has risen to 89.29 lakh hectare till June 13, 2025, as against 87.81 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Nano fertilisers see a jump in sales, but questions around efficacy remain

Growers welcome Centre's move to include tea in weather insurance scheme

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as MD after shareholders' approval

Nabard gets approval to raise ₹19.5K cr via deep-discount zero-coupon bonds

Agriculture minister ends campaign, promises continued talks with farmers

Topics :PaddysowingGovernmentdataKharif sowings

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story