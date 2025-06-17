Paddy sowing rises 13% to 4.53 lakh hectare till June 13: Govt data

Paddy sowing so far this Kharif season is higher by 13 per cent at 4.53 lakh hectares, according to the government data.

Sowing of paddy stood at 4 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops (summer-sown) as on June 13, 2025, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The acreage of pulses has also increased to 3.07 lakh hectare from 2.6 lakh hectare.

Sowing of Shri Anna cum Coarse cereals remained flat at 5.89 lakh hectare so far this kharif season as against 5.9 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.