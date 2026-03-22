Subsidies or science? India's farm future hinges on scaling up R&D

The Union Budget 2026-27, however, has cut, not enhanced, the space for such publicly funded agricultural research.
Overall agriculture spending has not fallen: Allocations for animal husbandry and fisheries have risen, and outlays for fertilizer subsidies and food procurement have climbed even more.
In 2025-26, urea subsidies alone exceeded the net expenditure of the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, and total fertiliser subsidies were nearly one-third higher than the combined outlay of the ministry of agriculture and the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.
Yet the department of agricultural research and education (DARE) saw its budget drop from ₹10,470 crore to ₹9,970 crore which is a 5 per cent cut from an already-modest base. Even more telling, DARE’s capital expenditure was only ₹2,490 crore in 2025-26 and is pegged at ₹2,450 crore in 2026-27, underscoring how little room there is for new labs, equipment, or expanded trial networks.