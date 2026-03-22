Subsidies or science? India's farm future hinges on scaling up R&D

Annual budgets are rarely the right place for sweeping subsidy reforms, given their political and administrative complexity. But cutting an already modest investment in agricultural R&D is hard to justify at a time when more than half the Indian population cannot afford a healthy diet, when productivity is lagging and climate uncertainty is intensifying.

A study by Icrier estimates that around 73 per cent of India’s agriculture budget is absorbed by subsidies and welfare schemes, with food and fertiliser subsidies alone accounting for well over half of agrarian spending. Over the past five years, food and fertiliser subsidies have ranged between ₹3.8 trillion and ₹5.3 trillion. In 2026-27, the combined food, fertiliser and fuel subsidy bill is projected to exceed ₹4.1 trillion, which is more than 44 times the allocation for agricultural research and education.