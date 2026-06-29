Uttar Pradesh targets 22.43 mn tonnes paddy output despite El Niño

Uttar Pradesh is targeting a paddy output of 22.43 million tonnes (mt) in the current kharif season 2026-27 despite less rainfall this monsoon due to El Niño.

The targeted amount would represent an 8 per cent jump over the 20.76 mt in 2025-26, when the state accounted for almost 15 per cent of India's total paddy output.

In a recent review meeting, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to brace up for every situation in the wake of the changing rainfall pattern.

“Agriculture is the foundation of the state’s economy, and providing farmers with timely seeds, fertilisers, water, electricity, crop loans, and scientific advice should remain among the government’s highest priorities,” he said.

Currently, UP ranks first in the production of food grains, wheat, potatoes, sugarcane, vegetables and honey, and is the top paddy producer in the country.

Uttar Pradesh is eyeing to become a global agricultural and farm export hub by 2047 by augmenting the production of food grains, pulses, and oilseeds, boosting organic farming and cutting post-harvest losses.

The state is also aiming for an 18 per cent jump in kharif production of 30.26 mt this year against 25.62 mt last year.

Meanwhile, the state has a target of 11.07 million hectares (mh) for the current kharif season against 10.66 mh in the past year.

The state is also stressing the production of cash crops such as maize, pulses, and oilseeds.

Meanwhile, the UP agriculture department has prepared several contingency plans in view of possible deficient rainfall or drought conditions, including increasing the coverage of urad, moong, jowar, bajra, sesame and other short-duration crops if needed.

Moreover, technical agricultural advisories are being provided to farmers through message services as well as mass mediums.

Yogi said fertiliser availability should be monitored regularly and strict action taken over complaints of artificial shortage or black marketing.