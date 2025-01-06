Wheat sowing at 32 million hectares until January 3, shows data

Sowing of wheat has been completed for the 2025 rabi season with acreage reaching 32 million hectares during the week ended January 3.

Between January 3 and the preceding week, there has not been any change in area covered. If the final area covered under wheat stays the same, this would mean that the acreage in 2025 is 1.74 per cent more than 2024, and 2.4 per cent more than the normal acreage.