Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Wheat sowing at 32 million hectares until January 3, shows data

Wheat sowing at 32 million hectares until January 3, shows data

If the final area covered under wheat stays at around 32 million hectares, this would mean that acreage in 2025 is 1.74 per cent more than 2024 and 2.4 per cent more than the normal acreage

wheat,agriculture
(Reuters)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sowing of wheat has been completed for the 2025 rabi season with acreage reaching 32 million hectares during the week ended January 3. 
 
Between January 3 and the preceding week, there has not been any change in area covered. If the final area covered under wheat stays the same, this would mean that the acreage in 2025 is 1.74 per cent more than 2024, and 2.4 per cent more than the normal acreage. 
 
Among other crops, sowing of mustard has concluded with more than 5 per cent drop in area than 2024. The fall comes on back of farmers shifting to other alternatives such as wheat and gram due to lower than expected price realisation in kharif 2024 in oilseeds. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Flour mills struggle as wheat prices surge to record high: Report

Shivraj Singh urges states to prioritise oil palm plantation under NMEO-OP

Govt to soon take decision on increasing MSP for sugar: Pralhad Joshi

Govt fixes 8.19% 'return on capital' for jute bag supplies for packaging

Growth in agri credit may top 13% in FY25: Nabard chairman Shaji KV

Topics :wheatFarming

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story