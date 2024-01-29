60 battery, EV infra cos to participate in Bharat Mobility Global Expo

More than 60 battery, recycling, and electric vehicle infrastructure firms will participate at Bharat Mobility Global Expo to be held from February 1 to 3, to showcase their innovations, a statement said on Monday.

Industry body India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) is organizing a dedicated pavilion on battery technologies, recycling, and EV infrastructure as part of this global expo, an IESA statement said.

More than 60 leading companies including Amara Raja, LivGuard, GODI Energy, Epsilon Advanced Materials, Bhilwara Group, Replus, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Trontek Group, and Battrix are participating in the event.

"India is at the forefront of a transformative mobility revolution, and this expo serves as a testament to the nation's commitment to sustainable transportation," Rahul Walawalkar President, IESA and CES (Customized Energy Solutions) India said in the statement.

The expo will showcase the diversity and innovation propelling emobility landscape, he added.

"Central to this revolution is India's plans for battery technologies. We are driving innovations that not only power EVs but also contribute to energy transition. The Bharat Mobility Expo is a confluence of ideas, innovations, and investments, fostering a collaborative ecosystem that will drive sustainable development," he stated.

It's high time for all the stakeholders to connect, innovate, and transform the future of mobility together, he opined.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is managed by 11 leading industry associations and supported by nine ministries under the guidance of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The IESA is one of the key partners and part of the coordination committee to drive this global mega expo.