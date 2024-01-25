Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India; check price, features, and more

Hero Motocorp has launched its latest Xtreme 125R motorcycle at its World 2024 event. This motorcycle marks the entry of Hero motorcycle into the most sought-after 125 CC sporty segment. It will give tough competition to TVS Raider.

The look of the all-new Hero Xtreme is sporty and muscular, which comes with a fuel tank and sharp tank extensions. It also has a sharp headlight and an all-LED taillight, and its indicators add to the sporty appeal of the bike.

The 125 CC has a split seat set up with split grab rails, which enhance its muscular look and give this bike a neat and sporty touch.

Hero Xtreme 125R Powertrain This is Hero's first bike in the 125CC segment, which is air-cooled and offers a maximum power of 11.5 bhp and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm. The engine comes with a 5-speed gearbox.





ALSO READ: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles plans to take on Royal Enfield with new 350 cc bike The recently released Hero Xtreme 125R's engine produces peak output at 8250rpm that can help you accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. The Xtreme 125R offers a mileage of 66 kmpl. Hero Xtreme 125R other features The motorcycle is built on a lightweight diamond frame and has the largest-in-class 37mm telescopic fork and 7-step preload-adjustable monoshock, which was developed in partnership with Showa.

The Xtreme motorcycle also features a 276mm front disc brake, which is the largest in this segment, i.e., air-cooled 125CC. It largely depends on variants which get either single-channel ABS or CBS.

What is the price of the all-new Hero Xtreme 125R? The newly launched Hero Xtreme 125 R is Rs 95,000 for its base variant, and for the ABS variant, the price is around Rs 99,500. The Hero Xtreme 125R is available in the showrooms from 20 February 2024.

Its competitor, TVS Raider 125, costs around Rs 95,219 for the base single-piece variant, which can go up to Rs 1,02,770 for its SX variant (all prices are ex-showroom Delhi).

The Xtreme 125R is available in three variants, i.e., Cobalt Blue, Firestorm Red, and Stallion Black.