April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

Fall in passenger vehicle sales after eight months was another factor behind the overall decline.

Owing to a dip in customer demand for two-wheelers and pre-buying in March, the automobile retail sales in April saw a four per cent decline to 1.72 million units, down from 1.79 million units in April last year, data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said. This is likely to recover in May due to higher queries coming for the upcoming marriage season.