Home / Industry / Auto / Honda names its upcoming SUV 'Elevate', to launch in India next month

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Honda Cars India Ltd on Wednesday announced the name of its upcoming SUV. The car will be called Honda Elevate. According to the company, Elevate will be developed as a new global model in Honda's line-up to cater to the robust demand for SUVs worldwide. It will premiere in India in June.
India will be the first market globally to witness the launch of the upcoming model.

Honda Cars India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co, currently sells just two models, City and Amaze, in the country.
With Elevate, the automaker is looking to re-enter the robustly growing SUV segment which now accounts for around 47 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales in the country.

Dimensions, platform, powertrain, and features
Honda's new SUV will likely be between 4.2 to 4.3 metres in length. It is likely to have a segment-competitive wheelbase and cabin space. The SUV will share its platform and engine with the fifth-generation City.

It will most likely be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and this may be the only engine on offer at the time of launch. It will come with a 6-speed manual and a CVT transmission system which are also offered by Honda City.
Little is known about how the interiors of the car will look but according to an earlier report by HTAuto, the car will be equipped with a digital display at the front, with a touchscreen infotainment unit. The driver display is also likely to be offered in digital.

Launch date and price details
The Honda SUV will be launched in June. However, it is likely to go on sale in August 2023. The expected prices are between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 19 lakhs, ex-showroom, as report suggests.

First Published: May 03 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

