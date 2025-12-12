Home / Industry / Auto / Auto Industry logs best ever November sales across segments: SIAM

Auto Industry logs best ever November sales across segments: SIAM

Passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches rose 18.7 per cent to 4,12,405 units, marking the highest-ever November sales for the segment

small cars, auto sector
With strong consumer sentiment, festive spillover demand and supportive policy, the auto industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming year
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
India’s automobile industry recorded its strongest-ever November performance across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, on the backs of sustained festive demand and the government’s ongoing GST 2.0 reforms, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
 
Passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches rose 18.7 per cent to 4,12,405 units, marking the highest-ever November sales for the segment. Three-wheeler sales grew 21.3 per cent year-on-year to 71,999 units, while two-wheeler sales surged 21.2 per cent to 19,44,475 units, also achieving a record for the month. 
 
Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said “Following the festive demand and support from the Government’s progressive GST 2.0 reforms, the Indian Auto Industry continued with the sales momentum in November 2025. Industry is optimistic that the continued supportive policy reforms and improved market sentiments would continue this growth trajectory well into 2026.”
 
The three-wheeler segment delivered strong growth in November 2025, driven largely by passenger carriers, which rose 24.6 per cent to 59,446 units. Goods carriers also posted a healthy growth of 10.9 per cent, reaching 10,874 units. However, the segment saw mixed trends in the electric sub-category,: while e-rickshaw sales fell sharply by 25.6 per cent to 1,136 units, e-cart sales surged 87.9 per cent to 543 units, highlighting uneven momentum in last-mile electric mobility.
 
The two-wheeler segment continued its upward trajectory, marking its best-ever November performance. Scooter sales grew a robust 29.4 per cent to 7,35,753 units, reflecting strong urban demand. Motorcycle sales increased 17.5 per cent to 11,63,751 units, supported by steady rural and semi-urban buying. Moped sales, however, dipped 2.1 per cent to 44,971 units. Overall, the two-wheeler industry recorded 19,44,475 units in November, setting a new benchmark for the month.
 
With strong consumer sentiment, festive spillover demand and supportive policy, the auto industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming year.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

