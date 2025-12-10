Home / Industry / Auto / Kia unveils all-new Seltos in Hyderabad, bookings to open on December 11

Kia unveils all-new Seltos in Hyderabad, bookings to open on December 11

Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, said the new Seltos represents more than a generational upgrade

Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, Gwanggu Lee, said that the model has been engineered to outperform and optimised for real-world Indian conditions | Photo: X @KiaInd
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
Kia India on Wednesday unveiled the all-new' Kia Seltos, marking the return of what it calls the benchmark-setter in the segment.

The company said bookings will open nationwide from midnight on December 11, enabling customers to reserve the vehicle with an initial payment of Rs 25,000.

Speaking at the unveiling, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, said the new Seltos represents more than a generational upgrade.

"The all-new Kia Seltos is more than a generation change; it's a statement of Kia's intent to redefine the segment. A category-defining SUV since its debut in India, the new Seltos pushes boundaries with bolder design, advanced safety, and segment-leading technology that reset benchmarks," he added.

He further said that the model has been engineered to outperform and optimised for real-world Indian conditions, reflecting customer insights without compromising global standards. This, he said, demonstrates Kia's ambition "to lead, not follow."  The company said pricing for the new Seltos will be announced on January 2, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

