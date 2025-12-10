Kia unveils all-new Seltos in Hyderabad, bookings to open on December 11

Kia India on Wednesday unveiled the all-new' Kia Seltos, marking the return of what it calls the benchmark-setter in the segment.

The company said bookings will open nationwide from midnight on December 11, enabling customers to reserve the vehicle with an initial payment of Rs 25,000.

Speaking at the unveiling, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, said the new Seltos represents more than a generational upgrade.

"The all-new Kia Seltos is more than a generation change; it's a statement of Kia's intent to redefine the segment. A category-defining SUV since its debut in India, the new Seltos pushes boundaries with bolder design, advanced safety, and segment-leading technology that reset benchmarks," he added.