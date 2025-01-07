Auto retail sales dip 12% in December despite a good show in CY 2024

Despite calendar year 2024 recording the highest-ever automobile retail sales with a 9 per cent growth compared to 2023, December proved to be a setback for the sector, with total retail sales declining by 12 per cent year-on-year. All categories, except tractors, registered de-growth, with two-wheelers declining by 18 per cent, passenger vehicles by 2 per cent, commercial vehicles by 5.2 per cent, and three-wheelers by 4.5 per cent, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Dealers attributed the decline to low cash flow and poor market sentiment, worsened by delayed crop payments, halted government disbursements, and typical year-end factors. Supply challenges for popular models and the increasing shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) further impacted two-wheeler volumes. In contrast, tractors registered a robust 25.7 per cent year-on-year growth.

For calendar year 2024, the highest-ever overall retail sales stood at 26.1 million, up 9 per cent from 23.9 million in 2023. Two-wheelers posted an 11 per cent increase, followed by three-wheelers at 10.5 per cent, passenger vehicles at 5 per cent, tractors at 3 per cent, and commercial vehicles with a marginal 0.07 per cent growth. While two-wheelers narrowly missed surpassing their 2018 peak, commercial vehicles also remained below their CY18 peak, a year marked by the introduction of axle load norms.

“Rural markets were not performing poorly during the month, and tractor sales are evidence of that. However, money may not have reached farmers yet, compounded by issues related to credit availability. Typically, the last week of December sees a 50 per cent sales surge, which did not occur this year. We believe buyers might have deferred their plans, and January may witness improved sales,” said C S Vigneshwar, president of FADA. Retail sales in December were recorded at 1.75 million, compared to 20.07 million in December 2023.

A notable positive in the passenger vehicle segment was the decline in inventory levels to 55–60 days during the month. However, many dealers noted that heightened discounts and limited financing options failed to counter weak demand. Passenger vehicle retails fell by 1.9 per cent year-on-year and 8.8 per cent month-on-month, primarily due to high inventory levels after the festive season and aggressive discounting aimed at clearing stock.

“Poor market sentiment, limited new model launches, and intense price competition among co-dealers further affected sales. While some dealers benefited from year-end schemes and an expanded product range, overall demand remained subdued, with many customers deferring purchases to January for anticipated benefits,” Vigneshwar added. Among major players, market leader Maruti Suzuki saw a 3 per cent decline in sales, while Hyundai recorded a 2 per cent drop, Tata Motors 15 per cent, and Mahindra and Mahindra 9.5 per cent. In contrast, Toyota Kirloskar posted a 29 per cent rise in sales, reaching 19,392 units.

The two-wheeler segment suffered a significant 17.6 per cent year-on-year drop and a 54.2 per cent decline month-on-month. Commercial vehicle (CV) retails fell by 5.2 per cent year-on-year and 12.1 per cent month-on-month due to low market sentiment, delayed government fund disbursements, and slow financing approvals. Many customers postponed purchases, opting for 2025 models.

“While some segments, such as tippers, showed resilience, ongoing light commercial vehicle (LCV) de-growth and unseasonal rains further dampened demand. Although year-end schemes and inquiries offered limited relief, overall sales remained under pressure,” he added.