Better roads, travel bug, flexible workspace drive up lifestyle SUV segment

SUVs are the fastest-growing market, accounting for about 51 per cent of the total sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) in India. It has sub-segments such as entry SUVs, crossover and urban SUVs, and lifestyle SUVs. Now, the SUVs that are used for adventure and exploration have 4X4 driving ability, and are heavily customisable to suit buyers’ preferences. They typically fall under the category of lifestyle SUVs.

A young population keen to drive down to offbeat destinations that now boast better roads and are in the lap of nature, flexible workspace policies, and rising disposable incomes are giving a boost to lifestyle sport utility vehicles (SUVs). The segment, which includes models such as Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, has the latest entrant in the Maruti Jimny.