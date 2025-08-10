Festive season opens with high car discounts of up to Rs 1.2 lakh

Festive discounts on passenger vehicles in August, coinciding with Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi, remain at similar levels to last year, ranging from Rs 40,000 to over Rs 1 lakh as automakers work to liquidate inventory.

Nearly one-fourth of annual car sales occur during India’s festival months, with OEMs typically ramping up production to meet demand. Discounts at the start of the festive period suggest relatively muted buyer sentiment. Passenger vehicle retail sales in July dipped marginally year-on-year, though month-on-month volumes saw double-digit growth, indicating some recovery.

In 2024, carmakers rolled out steep incentives to clear older stock, with average cash discounts and exchange bonuses between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1 lakh on slow-moving models. This year, while overall levels remain high, the scope has widened. Popular mass-market hatchbacks and sedans are seeing offers of Rs 40,000–Rs 80,000, while select SUVs and MPVs carry benefits exceeding Rs 1 lakh, especially for older stock.

Dealers say higher discounts on premium mass-market models are aimed at countering rising EMI costs and clearing inventory before upcoming festive launches. Tata Motors Group CFO P. Balaji acknowledged that “ICE discounts in the market remain elevated” but said the company is addressing the issue by reducing dealer-end inventory ahead of and during the festive season to avoid deep discounting. “Post-festive season, we aim to bring stock levels down sharply to protect dealer profitability and avoid panic-driven price cuts,” he said, adding that the focus is on retail sales rather than wholesale market share. Dealers expect discounting to persist in the run-up to the festivals as companies compete for buyer attention amid a surge in new launches and the impact of high interest rates on affordability. However, if retail demand improves during September–November, OEMs may scale back incentives towards year-end.

Compared with 2024, the 2025 discount landscape shows a sharper segmentation strategy. Last year’s broad-based offers spanned entire portfolios, while this year’s are more targeted, focusing on slower-moving trims, previous model-year inventory, and regions with weaker retail momentum. Analysts note that while total discount spending remains high, carmakers are being more selective to balance sales pushes with profitability. In the compact SUV segment this month, the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara carry combined benefits of Rs 45,000–Rs 80,000, depending on variant and location. Premium hatchbacks, including the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz, are being retailed with discounts of Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000.

Entry-level hatchbacks and sedans are also seeing aggressive price support. The Maruti Alto K10, Renault Kwid, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are offering benefits from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, while compact sedans such as the Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire, and Hyundai Aura have Rs 35,000 to Rs 70,000 in total offers. Mid-size sedans, including the Hyundai Verna and Honda City, are seeing discounts up to Rs 1 lakh on select variants. Larger SUVs and MPVs are part of the discount wave, with the Toyota Innova Crysta and Tata Safari getting Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh in benefits. Mahindra’s Scorpio-N and XUV700 are being pushed with offers of Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000 in certain markets. High-demand models with long waiting periods remain largely unaffected.

Among compact hatchbacks, the Maruti Celerio and Wagon R each have discounts of Rs 55,000–Rs 60,000, depending on variant and stock, while the Grand i10 Nios offers cash benefits and exchange bonuses totalling around Rs 50,000 in some markets. In the mid-size hatchback segment, the Toyota Glanza is available with benefits similar to the Baleno’s Rs 30,000–Rs 40,000 range, while the i20 carries Rs 35,000–Rs 45,000 in benefits, including corporate offers. Small and mid-size SUVs are seeing deeper cuts. The Maruti Brezza offers Rs 40,000–Rs 55,000 in benefits, Hyundai’s Venue Rs 45,000–Rs 55,000, Tata’s Nexon up to Rs 50,000, and Mahindra’s XUV300 Rs 60,000–Rs 70,000 in some cities. Larger SUVs such as the Hyundai Alcazar are available with Rs 70,000–Rs 80,000 in discounts, while the Tata Harrier has Rs 75,000–Rs 1 lakh in benefits, depending on model year and variant.