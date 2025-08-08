Home / Industry / Auto / EV car sales nearly double in July; two-wheeler demand slips: FADA data

EV car sales nearly double in July; two-wheeler demand slips: FADA data

Passenger EV sales surged 93% YoY in July 2025, even as electric two-wheeler volumes fell 4.3% due to production cuts and soft demand, FADA data showed

electric vehicle, EV
Tata Motors and JSW MG Motor continued to lead the electric passenger vehicle market in July 2025.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Retail sales of electric passenger vehicles (ePVs) nearly doubled in July 2025, surging 93 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 15,528 units, even as overall passenger vehicle (PV) retail volumes declined marginally.
 
In contrast, electric two-wheeler (e2W) sales dropped by 4.3 per cent to 102,973 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) data.
 
In the passenger vehicles category, EV share surged to 4.7 per cent in July 2025, more than double from 2.4 per cent in July 2024, and improving from 4.4 per cent in June 2025. This sharp rise has been attributed to an expanding model line-up, improved availability, and state-level subsidies.
 
In contrast, in the two-wheeler space, EV penetration reached 7.5 per cent in July 2025, a modest increase from 7.4 per cent a year ago and 7.3 per cent in June 2025. Leading players like TVS, Bajaj, and Ola posted month-on-month (M-o-M) declines, reflecting ongoing pressure in the segment.
 
“Electric mobility continued its forward momentum in July 2025, with EV penetration rising across most segments, barring two-wheelers, despite a softer overall retail environment,” said Fada president CS Vigneshwar.
 
“This momentum signals that India’s EV transition is steadily moving beyond early adopters into mainstream consumer and fleet markets. Consistent policy support, accessible financing, and rapid expansion of charging infrastructure will be pivotal in sustaining this growth through the festival season and beyond,” he added. 
 
Tata Motors recorded sales of 6,047 units, growing 28.4 per cent M-o-M and 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Close behind, JSW MG Motor sold 5,089 units, up 28 per cent M-o-M and a staggering 214.9 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Mahindra, Hyundai, and BYD also posted notable Y-o-Y growth, albeit on smaller volumes.
 
Mahindra saw a 446.3 per cent jump to 2,835 units, while Hyundai’s sales rose 938.9 per cent Y-o-Y to 613 units.
 
BYD’s sales increased 28.9 per cent Y-o-Y to 459 units.
 
The strong Y-o-Y momentum for Mahindra and Hyundai was driven by the introduction of new electric SUVs and compact models.
 
M&M, however, saw a 6.4 per cent M-o-M fall in volumes while BYD volumes slid 3.57 per cent.
 
In the electric two-wheeler market, Ola Electric saw the sharpest fall, with sales plunging 57.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 17,852 units.
 
Established players TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto also reported double-digit M-o-M declines — down 12 per cent and 14.5 per cent, respectively, with 13 per cent and 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
 
Ather Energy posted a 59 per cent Y-o-Y rise in sales to 16,251 units, while Hero MotoCorp more than doubled sales, rising 107.2 per cent to 10,501 units. The companies also grew M-o-M sales by 11.9 and 36.9 per cent, respectively.
 
Even as EVs continued to gain traction, the overall retail auto environment remained subdued in July 2025. Passenger vehicle sales registered a marginal Y-o-Y decline of 0.81 per cent, slipping to 328,613 units.
 
The two-wheeler segment saw a sharper contraction, with retail volumes falling 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 13,55,504 units, reflecting broader demand-side pressures in the market.
 
The upcoming festival season, coupled with state-level subsidies and improving financing, could determine whether the EV growth curve continues to steepen or flattens out in key mass-market segments.
 

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

