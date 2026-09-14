Charging infrastructure should be in place before ebuses: Eka Mobility

“The bank will not give them a loan for the bus until the charging infrastructure is ready. If the bank does not give them the loan, I cannot give them the bus without payment... This is a vicious cycle,” he said. Eka currently has an order book of almost 10,500 ebuses. It has delivered more than 1,500 and has around 9,000 ebuses left to deliver over the next 18-24 months. The orders cover more than 40 cities. The company is completing a 750-bus order for Rajasthan and has also started operations in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Mehta said Eka’s ebus deliveries could rise from around 500 last financial year (2025-26/FY26) to about 1,800 this financial year (2026-27/FY27). For the following financial year (2027-28), the company is targeting 4,000-4,500 ebus deliveries. The company delivered about 200 ebuses last month and expects to reach deliveries of about 400 per month by March.