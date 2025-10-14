China's exports of EVs, hybrid vehicles doubled in Sep to 222,000 units

China's exports of electric vehicles doubled in September from a year earlier as its automakers expanded their reach into overseas markets.

Domestic passenger car sales climbed 11.2 per cent year-on-year in last month down from a 15 per cent rise in August, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Tuesday.

Exports of new energy vehicles, including battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, jumped 100 per cent to 222,000 units in September, the industry organisation said. That was slightly lower than the 224,000 units exported in August.

China's EV makers have been increasingly looking abroad to markets such as Europe and Southeast Asia as overcapacity and price wars back home have pressured their profit margins. They invested more abroad than inside China last year, for the first time since 2014, the US-based consultancy Rhodium Group said in a recent report.

BYD - one of China's largest EV makers - said this month that the United Kingdom has become its largest market outside China. Its sales there rocketed 880 per cent year-on-year in September. Chinese automakers increasingly are expanding investments in the Middle East and Africa after the European Union, US, Canada and other countries imposed stiff tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. In China, manufacturers have been cracking down on price wars that have raged due to fierce competition. BYD's monthly domestic sales fell in September for the first time since February 2024, down 5.5 per cent from the same month a year earlier, while some of its rivals still recorded strong growth in sales.