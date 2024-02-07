Declining raw material prices help to boost tyre makers' profitability

Declining raw material prices have helped tyre makers improve profitability in the third quarter of the 2023-24 financial year. Tyre manufacturers like Ceat, JK Tyre and Industries, and Apollo Tyres posted significant increases in their net profits, which was primarily attributed to a decline in raw material costs.

Among raw materials used by the tyre industry, Brent crude oil prices saw a 6 per cent drop year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, however, Brent crude was down 3.5 per cent. Rubber prices, however, were up 3.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

This quarter, Ceat's net profit surged more than fivefold year-on-year due to a decline in raw material costs which led to a boost in volumes and margins.

Speaking on the impact of raw material prices, Kumar Subbiah, Chief Financial Officer of Ceat, stated, “The drop in raw material costs compared to the previous year is the key driver behind our significant Profit After Tax (PAT) surge by approximately 412 per cent during the third quarter. In the current year, Ceat witnessed volume growth of 8.8 per cent, and raw material costs decreased, resulting in improved gross margins and, consequently, a surge in profit. In the previous year's first three quarters, we experienced margin pressure due to a steep increase in raw material prices, leading to lower margins in Q3 FY24.”

On the other hand, JK Tyre revealed that their net profit surged threefold due to a reduction in raw material procurement prices on a year-on-year basis, which led them to sustain their margins through a focus on a better product mix and premiumisation.

Speaking on this, Anuj Kathuria, President (India) of JK Tyre & Industries, stated, "On a year-on-year basis, there's been a decline in raw material procurement prices, which has been very beneficial in maintaining our Ebitda margin of 15.2 per cent for this quarter. Along with this, we've sustained margins through a better product mix and premiumisation. However, sequentially there's been a 2 per cent increase in raw material procurement prices, despite this we have been able to sustain our momentum."

Apollo Tyres posted a 78.14 per cent increase in year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) during the third quarter of 2023-24, reaching Rs 496.62 crore due to the reduction in the cost of materials consumed. The cost of materials consumed declined by 36.2 per cent Y-o-Y in the third quarter. The company posted a 2.68 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 6,595.36 crore. On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 5.05 per cent increase in revenue, along with PAT, which also increased by 4.71 per cent.