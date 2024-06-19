Home / Industry / Auto / DGCA issues advisory to increase women's representation in aviation sector

DGCA issues advisory to increase women's representation in aviation sector

DGCA Circular is issued in line with the principle of gender equality that is enshrined in the Constitution of India

airline flight aviation
DGCA circular details various steps that can be taken by the stakeholders to improve their policies. (Representative Picture)
ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory circular on 'Gender Equality in the Civil Aviation Sector' for aviation stakeholders.

The Circular is issued in line with the principle of gender equality that is enshrined in the Constitution of India and the International Civil Aviation Organisation's vision for promoting equal opportunities to achieve gender equality in aviation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Circular aims to increase the number of women in various positions to a desirable representation of 25 per cent by 2025 within the aviation industry in India.

The stakeholders are advised to promote enhanced representation of women in the aviation workforce, introduce leadership and mentorship programmes for women in the organisation, address the issue of stereotypes and gender bias and promote a better work-life balance for women employees.

The circular details various steps that can be taken by the stakeholders to improve their policies and practices to address the issues of gender equality in the workplace.

Such steps include adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment, identifying diversity objectives and formulating HR policies to achieve the same, diversifying the work profiles of women employees, highlighting women role models/achievers and other facilitative steps that promote a gender-inclusive work culture.

Also Read

Gender budgeting in India: What does it mean and how it impacts policy

From books to uniforms: How Kerala schools are embracing gender neutrality

Apple faces gender pay discrimination lawsuit, women employees seek justice

Gender to education and income: India's political gap is narrowing

Women's day: Gender diversity, inclusion a strategic necessity for biz

JLR to licence Freelander to develop EVs on Chinese JV partner's platform

Auto industry grows 19% to Rs 10.22 trn in FY24 over robust growth in SUV

Auto industry grew 19% in value in FY24 as SUVs become popular: Report

Tata Motors to increase price of commercial vehicle by up to 2% from July

Supercar maker Ferrari's first electric car to cost over $500,000

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :DGCAAviation sectorConstitutionGender equality

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story