E-bus drive set for boost, but delay in tendering poses challenge

The country’s public transportation sector is steering towards a greener future.

With the launch of the Rs 10,900 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) and the Rs 3,435.33 crore PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme, the industry is optimistic that these initiatives will significantly boost electric bus (e-bus) penetration.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Between January 1, 2019, and September 13, 2024, India sold 373,810 buses, with only 9,108 — just 2.4 per cent — being electric, according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' Vahan portal.

This slow adoption persists despite the government’s allocation of Rs 3,545 crore (30 per cent of the Rs 11,500 crore FAME-II budget) to support the procurement of 7,210 e-buses and launch of Rs 57,613 crore “PM-eBus Sewa” for augmenting city bus operations by 10,000 e-buses.