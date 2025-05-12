Electric vehicle charging app with real-time data, pay system on cards

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is building a new web portal with enhanced features, comprising real-time data and payment mechanism to help electric vehicle (EV) users find charging stations across national and state highways and inside cities with ease, according to government officials.

“To offer real-time information about functional EV charging stations, charger capacities, available slots, a feedback facility, and an online payment option, a new centralised app will be developed. MHI has been tasked with this responsibility and is currently assessing its feasibility,” an official said, adding that the app is expected to launch in the coming months.

There is already an existing portal called EV Yatra built by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) that lists available charging stations in an area, but it lacks real-time data for most of them and has no provision for payment. The decision to build a new portal comes amid challenges such as non-functional charging stations, limited availability, slow charging speeds, inconsistent standards, and inadequate charging options in rural areas and along highways. Queries sent to the secretary and spokesperson of MHI on the matter did not elicit a response till the time of going to press. “This initiative is part of our efforts to promote EVs and bolster its infrastructure. Providing data based on Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software will help users locate functional chargers, understand charger capacities and tariffs, book slots, submit feedback, and make payments through the app. This approach will also help alleviate range anxiety,” the official explained.

The government will establish the online infrastructure, while operators and industry bodies will be responsible for implementation, including addressing customer feedback and ensuring that 80-85 per cent of their chargers are operational at any given time. “MHI is exploring the feasibility of it in collaboration with both government and private operators,” the official added. Under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, the government seeks to establish a comprehensive network of public charging stations. This includes the installation of 22,100 fast chargers for four-wheelers, 1,800 for buses, and 48,400 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers to boost user confidence.