Netradyne in talks with MoRTH on driver-monitoring systems for CVs

AI-powered fleet-safety company Netradyne is engaging with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and road-safety authorities as it makes a case for driver-monitoring systems to be made mandatory for commercial vehicles in India, while simultaneously testing its technology with vehicle manufacturers for factory-level integration.

“One of our proposals is that if driver monitoring can be made mandatory, it could significantly reduce road accidents by coaching the driver,” said Teja Gudena, Executive Vice President – Engineering at Netradyne.

The company's technology uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to detect driver behaviour such as drowsiness, distraction, mobile-phone usage and failure to wear a seat belt, issuing real-time alerts to the driver as well as notifying fleet managers.

Gudena said commercial vehicles could be the starting point for such a requirement. “Making it mandatory for commercial fleets would be a great starting point, but again these are all government choices,” he said. The proposal comes as the government steps up the use of technology for vehicle and road safety. MoRTH has already mandated Driver Drowsiness Detection and Alert Systems under AIS-184 for relevant categories of vehicles from January 1, 2028, along with other advanced driver-assistance systems. Electronic stability control and Advanced Emergency Braking Systems for trucks are to become mandatory from October 2027. In August, the National Highways Authority of India and the National Road Safety Board also identified commercial-vehicle safety and Intelligent Transport Systems and technology-enabled interventions among six strategic areas for improving safety on national highways.

Netradyne is arguing that safety interventions will also have to address India's large population of vehicles already on the road rather than being restricted to new vehicles. “We met with the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety a month back, and the discussion was: the new vehicles that come on the road every year are contributing to, I think, about 5 per cent or 7 per cent of the total vehicle count. And what about the remaining 90-95 per cent Because if those are not safe, the safety will not be reached,” said Amit Kumar, Vice President – Marketing (EMEA & APAC) at Netradyne.

Kumar said the company was also seeing interest from state governments. Without identifying the state, he said a pilot was due to start next month covering a combination of transport buses and tourism taxis. The pilot would generate data that could help the state evaluate the case for regulation, he added. At the same time, Netradyne is working with commercial-vehicle manufacturers on integrating its technology into vehicles at the factory level. “Some testing is happening,” Gudena said when asked whether Indian OEMs had begun testing the technology. The company is engaged with “a couple of top OEMs” in India and globally, though he declined to identify them.

Factory integration, however, could take time. “OEM engagements are very, very time-consuming,” Gudena said, adding that manufacturers typically test the technology extensively before signing off on integration and have demanding technology and integration standards. India is also becoming an important growth market for the San Diego-headquartered company. Its customers here span oil and gas, cash transportation, automobile carriers and metal transportation, while discussions are underway for corporate and global capability centre employee-transport fleets. “India definitely is very strong. India, the way I see it, is like a very dormant market,” Gudena said, referring to the potential for greater adoption of driver-safety technology among fleets.

Netradyne is simultaneously expanding outside North America, which currently accounts for 90-95 per cent of its business. It has expanded its presence in Europe through an acquisition in the Netherlands, recently entered Japan and is preparing its product for the Middle East, where discussions with potential customers are underway. “The reason for the acquisition that happened in Europe is because we want to go full speed in Europe and the UK,” Gudena said. The company is also building a team in Japan, a market where he said technology expectations are particularly high. Netradyne says its technology can detect unsafe behaviour and issue alerts in real time, with most AI inference taking place on the device rather than in the cloud. The company claims precision rates of around 95 per cent for its major alerts. Gudena also said customers had reported significant reductions in accidents and other unwanted events following deployment.