EV registrations soar 75% in October even as PV market shrinks 14.6%

Electric passenger vehicle registrations revved up nearly 75 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in October even as the overall passenger vehicle market contracted 14.6 per cent.

And, electric vehicles (EVs) helped manufacturers, such as Tata Motors and Mahindra, cushion the decline in sales of conventional vehicles.

According to data from market intelligence firm JATO Dynamics, passenger vehicle registrations declined to 501,406 units in October 2026 from 587,103 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, EV registrations rose 74.7 per cent to 36,646 units from 20,979 units a year earlier, while internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle registrations fell 17.9 per cent to 464,760 units.

Its ICE registrations, however, declined 18.7 per cent to 57,693 units, while overall registrations fell 8.8 per cent to 72,253 units.

For Tata Motors, one in every five passenger vehicles registered during October was electric. The company's EV registrations rose 76.3 per cent to 14,560 units from 8,259 units a year earlier. It accounted for 20.2 per cent of its total registrations, compared with 10.4 per cent last year.

The divergence was particularly pronounced for Tata Motors and Mahindra, where growing EV volumes helped offset sharper declines in conventional vehicle registrations.

Consequently, EV penetration in the passenger vehicle market nearly doubled to 7.3 per cent from 3.6 per cent a year earlier.

“Electrification is no longer just a future strategy; it is becoming a key driver of growth. In October, overall passenger vehicle registrations fell 14.6 per cent, while EVs grew nearly 75 per cent. For Tata and Mahindra, EVs helped cushion much sharper declines in conventional vehicles,” said Ravi Bhatia, president, JATO Dynamics.

A similar trend was visible at Mahindra, where EV registrations jumped 84.2 per cent to 8,473 units from 4,599 units. Electric models accounted for 13.2 per cent of its registrations, or about one in eight vehicles, compared with 6.3 per cent a year earlier. Mahindra's ICE registrations declined 19.1 per cent, while its overall registrations fell 12.6 per cent to 64,063 units.

“As customers increasingly consider electric alternatives, the advantage will go to manufacturers that deliver on price, range and ownership experience. For the industry, the bigger risk is that manufacturers slow to adapt may lose market share even before the overall market returns to growth,” Bhatia added.

The October performance also reflects a broader trend in electric passenger vehicle adoption during 2026. According to Vahan data, EV registrations increased from 21,029 units in January to 35,777 units in October, having peaked at 37,284 units in September.