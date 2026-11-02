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Ashok Leyland reports 23% growth in October sales to 21,888 units

The Chennai-based automaker's total sales, including exports, stood at 21,888 units, up from 17,820 units a year ago, according to an exchange filing

Ashok Leyland
Total domestic sales rose 24 per cent to 20,224 units from 16,314 units a year ago | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 11:36 AM IST
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Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 23 per cent year-on-year growth in its total sales during October.

The Chennai-based automaker's total sales, including exports, stood at 21,888 units, up from 17,820 units a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Sales in the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) segment grew 28 per cent to 13,927 units from 10,865 units, while the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment registered a 14 per cent rise to 7,961 units.

Total domestic sales rose 24 per cent to 20,224 units from 16,314 units a year ago, with 32 per cent growth in the M&HCV segment to 12,646 units. Domestic LCV sales increased 13 per cent to 7,578 units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Ashok LeylandAshok Leyland sales upcommercial vehicles

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

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