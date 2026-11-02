Bajaj Auto's total sales during October rise 14% to 591,876 units
The automaker's total wholesales stood at 591,876 units, against 518,170 units in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing
The automaker's total wholesales stood at 591,876 units, against 518,170 units in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing
Bajaj Auto on Monday posted a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in its total sales during October, with double-digit growth across two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.
The automaker's total wholesales stood at 591,876 units, against 518,170 units in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.
Domestic sales rose 12 per cent to 351,148 units, while exports grew 18 per cent to 240,728 units.
Total two-wheeler sales increased by 13 per cent to 501,194 units from 442,316 in the year-ago period.
Total commercial vehicle sales were higher by 20 per cent to 90,682 units, compared to 75,854 units.
Bajaj Auto's total sales during the April-October period rose 22 per cent to 35,79,011 units.
Two-wheeler sales rose 22 per cent to 30,07,707 units, while commercial vehicle sales were higher by 23 per cent at 571,304 units.
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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 12:10 PM IST