Bajaj Auto's total sales during October rise 14% to 591,876 units

Bajaj Auto on Monday posted a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in its total sales during October, with double-digit growth across two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

The automaker's total wholesales stood at 591,876 units, against 518,170 units in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

Domestic sales rose 12 per cent to 351,148 units, while exports grew 18 per cent to 240,728 units.

Total two-wheeler sales increased by 13 per cent to 501,194 units from 442,316 in the year-ago period.

Total commercial vehicle sales were higher by 20 per cent to 90,682 units, compared to 75,854 units.

Bajaj Auto's total sales during the April-October period rose 22 per cent to 35,79,011 units.