Maruti Suzuki posts record sales in Oct with 25% growth despite high base

India's largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki on Sunday posted its highest-ever monthly sales in October with 25 per cent year-on-year growth in total dispatches to 276,000 units, despite a high base in the year-ago period.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rose over 20 per cent to 212,000 units, while total domestic dispatches, which include Super Carry and sales to other OEMs, grew around 19 per cent to 226,000 units, according to an exchange filing.

The strong growth despite a high base in the comparable period reflects robust demand in the market amid peak festival season. Recently, Maruti Suzuki said its inventory levels were low, with stock of around 15-16 days in dealerships and pending bookings of around 200,000 units.

Sales of passenger cars, which include Alto, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, S-Presso, Swift and WagonR, grew 18.4 per cent on year to 100,000 units, while utility vehicle sales, which include Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6 rose 26 per cent to 97,787 units. Maruti Suzuki recorded sales to other OEMs of 9,459 units, against 8,915 units. Sales of light commercial vehicle Super Carry increased marginally to 4,405 units from 4,357 units. The company dispatched 13,720 units of Eeco van, against 13,537 units last year. Exports during the month jumped 59 per cent to 49,872 units during the month.