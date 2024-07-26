Govt extends Electric Mobility scheme, increases outlay to Rs 778 crore

With greater emphasis on providing affordable and environment-friendly public transportation options for the masses, the scheme will be applicable mainly to those e-2W and e-3Ws registered for commercial purposes. Further, in addition to commercial use, privately or corporate-owned registered e-2W will also be eligible under the scheme.
Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) - 2024 is expected to provide further impetus to the green mobility and development of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem in the country.