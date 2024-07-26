Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt extends Electric Mobility scheme, increases outlay to Rs 778 crore

The scheme was launched by the Ministry of Heavy Industries in March this year and aims to boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country

Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) - 2024 is expected to provide further impetus to the green mobility and development of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem in the country.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:33 PM IST
The government on Friday announced the extension of the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme by two months till the September end and increased the total outlay to Rs 778 crore from Rs 500 crore.

The scheme was launched by the Ministry of Heavy Industries in March this year and aims to boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

The EMPS scheme was originally set to run from April 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024, with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore.
 
"The scheme has been extended by two more months i.e. up to September 30, 2024. Additionally, the scheme's outlay has been enhanced to Rs 778 crore," an official statement said.
 
The scheme aims to advance the government's green initiatives and foster the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem in the country.
 
The eligible EV categories under the scheme include electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers including registered e-rickshaws & e-carts and L5 category.
 

With greater emphasis on providing affordable and environment-friendly public transportation options for the masses, the scheme will be applicable mainly to those e-2W and e-3Ws registered for commercial purposes. Further, in addition to commercial use, privately or corporate-owned registered e-2W will also be eligible under the scheme.
 
Topics :automobile industryElectric mobility

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

