Govt to impose stricter rules on electric construction vehicles from Oct 1

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed new stricter safety standards for electric powertrain construction equipment vehicles including dumpers and excavators from October 1, 2024.

The ministry in a draft notification has proposed an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 with an aim to push electric vehicles (EV) across various sectors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"On and after (1st October 2024), construction equipment vehicles fitted with electric power train shall meet requirements as specified in AIS-174, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016," the draft rule said.