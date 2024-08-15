Stringent safety norms for construction electric vehicles from October 1

The Centre is set to impose stricter safety standards on electric construction equipment as the industry prepares for a green transition.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed new rules that will require all electric construction vehicles, including dumpers and excavators, to meet stringent safety standards starting October 1, 2024.

The draft notification, published on August 14, proposes an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. This amendment introduces a new rule, 125-O, which mandates compliance with Automotive Industry Standards (AIS)-174, covering battery safety, electrical systems, and overall vehicle construction.

“Electric powertrain construction equipment vehicles… shall meet requirements as specified in AIS-174 until the corresponding Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications are notified under the BIS Act, 2016,” the draft rules state.

This move comes as India advances its push for electric vehicles (EVs) across various sectors. The government is considering including electric construction equipment in its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India-III scheme, which provides subsidies for EVs.

The new safety regulations aim to protect both workers on construction sites and the public. Although the electric construction vehicle market is still emerging, the government seeks to establish strong safety norms from the outset.

Pre-emptive action

A senior government official noted that the new rules are being introduced as major companies begin deploying electric dumpers, earth-moving equipment, and other construction vehicles. The introduction of these safety standards is a proactive measure to ensure sector safety.

“We want original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to launch vehicles equipped with all necessary safety standards. Moreover, to qualify for government subsidies, OEMs will need to meet these safety requirements,” the official said.

According to Vahan data from MoRTH, over 51,000 construction equipment vehicles were sold in the calendar year 2024, but only one was electric.

Safety first

Experts in the sector emphasised that implementing AIS-174 will prioritise the safety of both operators and pedestrians on construction sites. In addition, manufacturers will need to invest considerably to meet these stringent safety requirements.

This standard outlines specific regulations for the design, construction, and performance of EVs, including battery safety, electrical systems, and charging infrastructure. The inclusion of these regulations is also expected to contribute to reduced emissions and noise pollution, making construction sites more environmentally friendly.

“By prioritising rigorous safety measures from the outset, the government is not only protecting workers and the public but also fostering innovation within the industry. However, for any policy change, the government should provide adequate time for companies to comply, which will also prevent the industry from seeking further extensions,” said Preetesh Singh, a specialist in CASE and alternate powertrains at NRI Consulting & Solutions.

As manufacturers prepare to meet these new requirements, substantial investments in research, development, and compliance are expected, potentially driving further innovation in the sector, the expert added.