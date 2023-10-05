Harley's most affordable bike X440 delivery to begin on October 15

Deliveries for the highly anticipated Harley Davidson X440 are set to commence on October 15, with the manufacturer opening the next booking window for the motorcycle on October 16. The company has secured more than 25,000 bookings for the bike to date. Initially launched at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh, the price was subsequently increased by Rs 10,500, taking it to Rs 2,39,500. All quoted prices are ex-showroom.





Also Read: To grasp the significance of 25,000 bookings within a month, one might consider the Triumph Speed 400, which recorded more than 10,000 bookings within the first 10 days of its launch. The Speed 400 also started at an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh but has since become pricier, selling now at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom.Also Read: Harley Davidson X440 to cost Rs 10,500 more; now starting at Rs 2,39,500

The Harley Davidson X440 is available in three variants: Denim, Vivid, and S. A report by Autocar India (ACI) indicates that approximately 65 per cent of the 25,000 bookings have been made for the top-trim S variant of the X440. With the revised pricing, the S variant now costs Rs 2,79,500.

Harley Davidson X440 Performance and Engine

The X440 is equipped with an air/oil-cooled, 440cc, single-cylinder engine that delivers 27hp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed transmission system.

Harley Davidson has entered into a partnership with India's largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, to develop what is Harley's most affordable motorcycle globally. With the X440, the company aims to carve out a market share in the middle-weight category of motorcycles in India, a segment currently dominated by Royal Enfield.