Hero revises price of Karizma XMR 210; new price, booking to start Oct 1

Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced the new price of the Karizma XMR 210, its most expensive product in India. The motorcycle will now be priced at Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the bike will be available beginning 1 October 2023.

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will only be available at the current introductory price of Rs 1.72 lakh until midnight, 30 September 2023.

Customers can book the motorcycle at authorised Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country or on the company's official website. They can also book the bike by calling on 7046210210, while the token amount for booking is Rs 3,000.

The date for the new booking window will be announced soon, which will incorporate the revised price of the bike.

Ranjivjit Singh, chief business officer (India Business Unit) at Hero MotoCorp, said, "The new Karizma XMR has already created a lot of excitement among the customers. The response has been great, and this is a true testament to our customers' trust in this iconic legend. Production for the new Karizma has already started, and we will soon commence the deliveries. We are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers this festive season."

Karizma XMR 210: Specifications

The Karizma XMR is powered by an all-new liquid-cooled, 210cc, single-cylinder engine producing 25.5hp at 9,250rpm and 20.4Nm at 7,250rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The new liquid-cooled engine (a Hero first) is nestled within a steel trellis frame, suspended by a telescopic fork and a preload adjustable monoshock.

Braking duties are taken care of by a 300mm disc at the front and a 230mm rotor at the rear. The Karizma XMR is also the first Hero motorcycle to feature dual-channel ABS.

The Karizma XMR 210 is a feature-rich machine and includes a segment-first adjustable windscreen, an LCD dash with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, and an intricate layered design for the fairing. All-LED lighting is standard on the XMR, and it is available in three colours – yellow, red, and matte black.