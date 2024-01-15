Jawa 350 launched in India: Check details on price, engine, and more

Aiming to revive the heritage of the Jawa brand, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has reintroduced the Jawa 350 motorcycle priced at Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With this, Jawa Yezdi is trying to strengthen its foothold in the mid-capacity segment.

Last month, Mahindra and Mahindra's Rs 875 crore investment in December, along with third-party investors in its two-wheeler unit Classic Legends Private Ltd (CLPL), the custodian of heritage brands like Jawa and Yezdi.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, stated, "The new Jawa 350 is more than a motorcycle; it's a legacy reborn. We've crafted a machine that respects its legendary past while embracing the future. It's the perfect representation of the Jawa way - a seamless blend of classic appeal and modern functionality."

Competing in the mid-capacity segment, the Jawa 350 will face off against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 (priced between Rs 1.93 to 2.24 lakh) and Honda H'ness CB 350 (ex-showroom Rs 2.09 - 2.16 lakh), both popular cruisers with engine capacities of 349cc and 348cc, respectively.

CLPL, the company behind the Jawa brand, witnessed a decline in market share from 0.24 percent in December 2022 to 0.17 percent in December 2023, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Despite this, the brand sold 2,481 units of its motorcycles in December 2023. In comparison, Royal Enfield, a stalwart with a market share of 3.80 percent in the cruiser bike segment, reported sales of 55,103 units in December 2023.

The Jawa 350 model boasts a 334cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering 28.2Nm of torque and a power output of 22.5 PS.

Currently, the Jawa portfolio comprises the Jawa 350, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 Bobber, and Jawa Perak. Available now for purchase, the Jawa 350 aims to captivate both loyal enthusiasts and a new generation of riders.