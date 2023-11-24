Himalayan 450 set to launch today, check the latest features, prices, more

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Himalayan 450 Features The brand-new Royal Enfield bike comes with a 452 cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine. The engine produces 39.5 hp of maximum power at 8000 rpm, with 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.
The 43 mm USD forks at the front with 200 mm travel to take care of suspension duties coupled with a preload adjustable mono-shock at the back with 200 mm travel. The breaking of the motorcycle is handled by a 320 mm disc up front and a 270 mm disc at the back. The bike weighs 196 kg and comes with a 17-litre fuel tank. It runs on 21-inch front and 170-inch wheels, shod on dual-purpose tyres.
