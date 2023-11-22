MHI orders probe to investigate role of govt officials in FAME scam

“The ministry has started the investigation in the cases of subsidy violation. Procedural lapses and role of officers that led to the funds wrongly being disbursed will be probed,” Kamran Rizvi, Secretary, MHI said while talking to journalists on the sidelines of an event to boost manufacturing in the automobile industry.
The Secretary further indicated that the investigation will extend to examining the involvement of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in granting approval to vehicles that were discovered to not comply with the established guidelines.
Of these, seven automakers — Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere Vehicles (Greaves Cotton), Benling India, Revolt Intellicorp, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto — were found to be using imported products in violation of the phased manufacturing guidelines. These seven original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been asked to pay back around Rs 469 crore.