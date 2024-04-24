Honda Amaze tested again by NCAP, receives 2-Star rating; Company reacts

Recently, Global New Car Assessment Programs (NCAP) tested the Honda Amaze again and the car received poor safety ratings in both child occupant protection (COP) and adult occupant protection (AOP). The car managed to receive only a 2-Star rating in both these features.

Earlier, in 2019, the Honda Sedan received 4-star safety ratings from the Global NCAP. This time, the Amaze underwent testing as per the latest Global NCAP protocols.

In the frontal impact crash test, the Honda's subcompact sedan offers good protection for the head and neck of both the driver and co-driver. The Sedan also offers chest protection for both occupants. The tibias showed good protection but the knees of both the passenger and the driver showed 'marginal' protection.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

The head and pelvis received ‘good' protection when tested on side impact, but the chest showed marginal protection and offered adequate protection for the abdomen.

Side Pole Impact

The side pole crash test was not performed due to the side curtain airbags' unavailability.

Child Occupant Protection (8.58 points out of 49)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

For three-year-old child dummy, the forward-facing child seats were installed using ISOFIX anchorages. During the child occupant protection, excessive head damage was not observed, but the head came into contact with the interior parts of the vehicle. While the 18-month-old child dummy seat was mounted facing rearward, it could not provide adequate protection and received zero points in this test.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

During the side impact test, both the child restraint systems (CRS) offered full protection.

Body Shell Integrity & Footwell

In the Body shell integrity and footwell test, the Honda Amaze got poor scores in both AOP and COP. The rating of the bodyshell footwell was stable. The bodyshell of the Amaze is capable of withstanding further loadings.

Safety Features Offered With The Amaze

The Honda Amaze safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors. It is also important to note that the Global NCAP hasn't tested the updated version of the Amaze and receives belt reminders for all the seats. The absence of electronic stability control (ESC) and side curtain airbags led to low safety ratings.

How does Honda react to a low rating?

While commenting on the crash test results, the car-making company said that the South Africa-spec second-generation Amaze tested 4 stars by GNCAP in 2019. According to Honda, the new equipment requirements like side curtain airbags and electronic stability control led to lower ratings.

“Honda's unwavering commitment to safety is evident in the meticulous engineering of our product, integrating advanced active and passive safety across the entire model range,” the company added.

"We are dedicated to continuously working to enhance our vehicles on all parameters of safety and improve them further at model change timing,” it further said.

Price Range

The Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).