Volkswagen rolls out two new variants of sports utility vehicle Taigun

The two new variants were formally unveiled at the Volkswagen Annual Brand Conference which showcased its all-electric vehicle ID.4 in March

The Taigun GT Plus Sport is equipped with 19 exterior and 15 interior features and it is powered by a 1.5 litre TSI EVO engine, the statement added. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 8:08 PM IST
German automaker Volkswagen has rolled out two new variants of its popular sports utility vehicle Taigun, the company said on Tuesday.

Widening its product portfolio, the company has launched Taigun GT Line equipped with a 1.0L TSI engine at Rs 14.08 lakh, while the Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI will be available at Rs 18.53 lakh, both ex-showroom prices.

The two new variants were formally unveiled at the Volkswagen Annual Brand Conference which showcased its all-electric vehicle ID.4 in March.

"The Volkswagen GT badge is an aspirational cornerstone that evokes the unmatched feeling of sporty driving. We are delighted to introduce the all-new Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport for Indian buyers," the company's Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

The aesthetic treatment of these new variants would create a differentiated value proposition, with Taigun showcasing a sportier and robust appeal, he said.

The Taigun GT Line is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI Engine and it is available with either a six-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission. It also comes with R17 alloy wheels, and a turbocharged TSI engine among others.

The Taigun GT Plus Sport is equipped with 19 exterior and 15 interior features and it is powered by a 1.5 litre TSI EVO engine, the statement added.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

