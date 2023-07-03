Home / Industry / Auto / Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs

Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs

Developed as an 'Urban Freestyler', the Honda Elevate will be powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Honda Elevate

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Car manufacturer Honda on Monday announced that its mid-size SUV, Elevate is open for pre-launch bookings in India. The company said that customers can make bookings for the Elevate across all authorised Honda dealerships in India as well through Honda's online sales platform "Honda from Home". Honda said that India will be the first market where the car will be launched this year. Deliveries will start in September.

Honda is offering the Elevate in both single-tone and dual-tone options. The range comprises phoenix orange pearl, obsidian blue pearl, radiant red metallic, platinum white pearl, golden brown metallic, lunar silver metallic and meteoroid grey metallic.

"The Honda Elevate has received tremendous response since its World Premiere in June 2023. We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September 2023. Through meticulous research and extensive customer feedback, we have designed this car to cater to our target audience's evolving needs and desires. We are confident that the new model Elevate is poised for tremendous success in the market," Yuichi Murata, director of marketing and sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, said.
The Honda Elevate has been developed as an "urban freestyler". A 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine will power the Honda Elevate, VTC mated to a 6-speed MT and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). It will come with a cargo space of 458L, a spacious interior cabin, and high ground clearance. 

The SUV has been equipped with a 7-inch high-definition full-colour TFT meter cluster, a new floating type 10.25-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) HD resolution LCD touch-screen display audio with Optical Clear Adhesive OCA and a wireless smartphone charger. Its interiors are laced with brown leatherette upholstery with soft-touch pads on the dashboard and door trims.
The SUV boasts full LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED turn indicator. It also has LED taillamps and two-tone finish diamond cut R17 alloy wheels.


Featuring a masculine and confident exterior design, the car has also been equipped with advanced safety features, including the ADAS technology of Honda Sensing. The safety features of the Elevate also include an ACE Body structure, six airbags, LaneWatch camera, vehicle stability assist with agile handling assist, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, multi-angle rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX compatible rear side seats with lower anchorages and top tether.

Also Read

Honda Cars to launch first EV in India within three years: CEO Tsumura

Honda names its upcoming SUV 'Elevate', to launch in India next month

Honda to unveil its midsize SUV Elevate on June 6: Glimpses inside

World Cup fever: Advance bookings cost Rs 50K per night in Ahmedabad

Honda Elevate launch: Check prices, design, specifications, pictures

India's June passenger vehicle sales climb on account of new launches

Tresa Motors unveils first electric truck Model V0.1 for global market

Tata Motors to hike prices of PVs from July 17 to offset input costs

Ashok Leyland June total sales up 5% at 15,221 units, CV sales jump 10%

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Topics :HondaSUVcar launchHonda salesBS web teamCar manufacturer

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story