Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs





Honda is offering the Elevate in both single-tone and dual-tone options. The range comprises phoenix orange pearl, obsidian blue pearl, radiant red metallic, platinum white pearl, golden brown metallic, lunar silver metallic and meteoroid grey metallic. Car manufacturer Honda on Monday announced that its mid-size SUV, Elevate is open for pre-launch bookings in India. The company said that customers can make bookings for the Elevate across all authorised Honda dealerships in India as well through Honda's online sales platform "Honda from Home". Honda said that India will be the first market where the car will be launched this year. Deliveries will start in September.



The Honda Elevate has been developed as an "urban freestyler". A 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine will power the Honda Elevate, VTC mated to a 6-speed MT and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). It will come with a cargo space of 458L, a spacious interior cabin, and high ground clearance. "The Honda Elevate has received tremendous response since its World Premiere in June 2023. We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September 2023. Through meticulous research and extensive customer feedback, we have designed this car to cater to our target audience's evolving needs and desires. We are confident that the new model Elevate is poised for tremendous success in the market," Yuichi Murata, director of marketing and sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, said.



The SUV boasts full LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED turn indicator. It also has LED taillamps and two-tone finish diamond cut R17 alloy wheels. The SUV has been equipped with a 7-inch high-definition full-colour TFT meter cluster, a new floating type 10.25-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) HD resolution LCD touch-screen display audio with Optical Clear Adhesive OCA and a wireless smartphone charger. Its interiors are laced with brown leatherette upholstery with soft-touch pads on the dashboard and door trims.

Featuring a masculine and confident exterior design, the car has also been equipped with advanced safety features, including the ADAS technology of Honda Sensing. The safety features of the Elevate also include an ACE Body structure, six airbags, LaneWatch camera, vehicle stability assist with agile handling assist, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, multi-angle rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX compatible rear side seats with lower anchorages and top tether.